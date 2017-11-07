Foreigner coming to Midland in April 2018

Foreigner is coming to Midland to perform for West Texas.

They'll be performing at the Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center on Sunday, April 23, 2018.

Foreigner is responsible for some of Rock and Roll's most enduring anthems including, "I Want to Know What Love Is," "Juke Box Hero," "Cold As Ice," and "Feels Like the First Time."

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, Nov. 10, 2017, at 10 a.m. at www.wagnernoel.com.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.