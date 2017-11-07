Odessa police searching for robbery suspect

The Odessa Police Department needs your help involving a robbery suspect.

Back on Oct. 30, 2017, police were called out to the 7-Eleven in reference to a robbery.

Police said an investigation revealed that a male subject entered the store and demanded cash from the register while pointing a gun at the victim.

Authorities said the suspect fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash and there were no reports of any injuries.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact Det. W. Branch at (432) 335-4924 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at (432) 333-TIPS and reference case #17-30107.

