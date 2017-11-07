Odessa police need your help investigating indecent exposure

The Odessa Police Department needs your help with an indecent exposure investigation.

On Friday, police were called out to the Ector County Library in reference to the indecent exposure.

A 24-year-old female victim told police that she was sitting down and studying inside the library.

That's when, according to the report, a male subject kept staring at the woman and tried to start a conversation with her but she ignored him.

The victim stated the man then exposed himself to her and then left the scene on foot before police arrived.

The suspect is described as a black male, approximately 6'3" tall, 250 pounds, approximately 35 years of age, wearing a green sweater and blue jeans.

If you know who the man is, contact Det. K. Thompson at (432) 335-4931 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at (432) 333-TIPS and reference case #17-30757.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.