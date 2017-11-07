Man charged in connection with sexual assault investigation

One man is behind bars on several charges following a sexual assault investigation.

David Salinas, 52, is charged with continuous sexual abuse, sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child.

We're told back on Oct. 16, 2017, a sexual assault was reported to the Odessa Police Department.

Police said an investigation revealed that the victim had been sexually assaulted several times by Salinas from the age of 12 to 16.

The investigation added that Salinas would threaten the victim if she told anyone about the abuse.

Salinas was later arrested.

