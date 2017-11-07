City of Midland schedules Christmas Tree lighting, parade

Map of the Midland parade route. (Source: City of Midland)

The City of Midland has scheduled their Christmas Tree lighting and parade for December.

The Christmas Tree lighting will be held at the Wadley Baron Duck Pond, located at 1001 N. 'A' St. on Dec. 2, 2017 at 6 p.m.

The Christmas Parade will be held the following weekend, Dec. 9, 2017, at 6:30 p.m.

The parade route will follow 'A' St. from Ventura Avenue (near Windlands Park) to near Midland High School.

Road closures along 'A' St. will begin at 4 p.m. and drivers will be asked to use an alternate route.

The theme this year is Midland's Merry Emoji Christmas.

If you want to register a parade float or to learn more, visit www.midlandtexas.gov or call (432) 685-7379.

Click here to download a parade float registration form.

Parade entry registrations will be accepted until Dec. 7, 2017.

