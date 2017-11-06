Man arrested, accused of punching disabled grandfather in the head

One man is behind bars on charges accused of punching his disabled grandfather in the head.

Victor Montes, 25, is accused of injury to a disabled person.

On Saturday afternoon, police said an assault was reported to Odessa police.

We're told officers later made contact with the 60-year-old grandfather and Montes.

An investigation revealed that after a disturbance occurred between both subjects, Montes punched his grandfather on the left side of his head with a closed fist.

Further investigation revealed that the grandfather was a disabled person and that is was difficult for him to walk.

Montes was later arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center.

