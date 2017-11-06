Man arrested, accused of punching disabled grandfather in the he - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Man arrested, accused of punching disabled grandfather in the head

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
Victor Montes (Source: Odessa Police Department) Victor Montes (Source: Odessa Police Department)
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

One man is behind bars on charges accused of punching his disabled grandfather in the head.

Victor Montes, 25, is accused of injury to a disabled person.

On Saturday afternoon, police said an assault was reported to Odessa police.

We're told officers later made contact with the 60-year-old grandfather and Montes.

An investigation revealed that after a disturbance occurred between both subjects, Montes punched his grandfather on the left side of his head with a closed fist.

Further investigation revealed that the grandfather was a disabled person and that is was difficult for him to walk.

Montes was later arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center.

