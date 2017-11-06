Consider This.....Election Day voting

This is a reminder that tomorrow is your last chance to let your voice be heard and go vote. While the limelight of the Presidential Election has long past, there is still important work to be done right here on the Permian Basin.

For Midland - Odessa, roads and education are on the ballot.

Your say in what is done with your taxes is as important as ever.

You can find a list of polling locations and times by clicking here.

If you work up an appetite heading to your voting center of choice, swing by afterwards to the closest Jumburrito with your 'I Voted' sticker for a free burrito.



Like Jose Cuevas, owner of the restaurant said, "It's important for citizen to take an active role in voting and deciding what they want in their community."

Consider this...casting an informed vote is not just a right, it is the duty of every citizen.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.