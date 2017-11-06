Consider This.....Election Day voting

Among the 26 people killed in an attack at a small South Texas church were tight-knit neighbors and family members, ranging in age from 5 to 72 years old.
Health scares are nothing new for Martin. He was born with a severe heart condition that forced him to undergo four open heart surgeries before he could legally drive. Martin says they've left scars but not excuses.
One man is behind bars on charges accused of punching his disabled grandfather in the head. Victor Montes, 25, is accused of injury to a disabled person.
This is a reminder that tomorrow is your last chance to let your voice be heard and go vote. While the limelight of the Presidential Election has long past, there is still important work to be done right here on the Permian Basin.
Texans have been allowed to conceal carry guns in churches for years. After Sunday’s shooting, local pastors explained their policies on guns.
