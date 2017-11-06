Ector Co. Sheriff's Office hosting 'active shooter' training class on Tuesday

So what do you do if you find yourself in an active shooter situation? What if you have a concealed weapon on your person when a shooting starts?



We spoke with Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis who said his office is putting on a class for you to find out.



"To try to teach them how to react in an active shooter situation. We absolutely hope that never happens here in Ector County, but it absolutely could with all the stuff going on around the world today," said Griffis.



Tuesday night's class provides strategies, guidance and a proven plan for surviving an active shooter attack.



Anyone can go to the class, however, there will be some parts of the presentation you may find uncomfortable.



For example, 911 calls made during the columbine high school shooting in 1999 will be used in the lesson.

The training will be held Tues., Nov. 7, 2017, at Second Baptist Church, located at 711 E. 17th Street, from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m.



In Midland, if your company or church wants to learn about what to do in the event of an active shooter.



Midland first responders teach a course called "Civilian Response to active shooter events."



You can find out more by calling the Midland Police Department and ask for crime prevention.



Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.