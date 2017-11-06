Odessa woman charged with 4 counts of endangering a child

An Odessa woman is charged with four counts of endangering a child.



Danielle Larez was arrested on Sunday after officers found 4 four children, aged 14-years-old to just 4-years-old living in deplorable conditions.



Officers reported mold, rotten food, exposed electrical wires, drug paraphernalia and human waste around the house that had no running water.



We're told there was stagnant sewer water in the backyard as well.



Larez was arrested and all four children were released to a family member.

