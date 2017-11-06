Midland city officials host 'Get Out The Vote' Rally

Midland city officials held a "Get Out The Vote" rally today for their proposed road bond.



Tuesday is Election Day and Midland is trying to pass a 5 year, $100 million dollar road bond to fix damaged roads and update aging utilities.



City officials gave their final pitches as to why the city should pass both propositions.



"It really starts addressing our infrastructure needs and continue to grow as a community. With 20-30,000 more residents anticipated in the next 5 years, we have to start addressing our deteriorating and aging utilities and road," said Midland City Councilman, J. Ross Lacy.



"This road bond affects everybody in Midland whether you're a child, a female, or a male. We've got to get people to work safely, get home safely, to school safely, so we've got to get these roads," said Midland Mayor, Jerry Morales.



