H-E-B donating $150,000, providing customers opportunity to help Sutherland Springs at checkout

H-E-B is stepping in to help the grief-stricken town of Sutherland Springs following the deadly shooting on Sunday morning.

H-E-B says they are donating $150,000 to help the families affected by the shooting.

Also, starting today, H-E-B has is giving customers the opportunity to help out as well at the check-out stand at H-E-B and Central Market stores across Texas.

Customers can donate $1, $3, $5, $50, or $100 while they're checking out at their stores.

“H-E-B is committed to providing assistance during times of crisis. Our hearts reach out to all at this tragic, painful time,” said Winell Herron, H-E-B Group Vice President of Public Affairs, Diversity and Environmental Affairs, in a press release. “It is our hope that H-E-B’s donations, along with our loyal customers’ support, will help our neighbors in Sutherland Springs. This is a difficult situation for many as they grieve and face unimaginable loss.”

