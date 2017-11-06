Former Texas Tech football coach Mike Leach seeking $2 million

Former Texas Tech head football coach Mike Leach was fired 8 years ago for allegations of mistreating players and insubordination. Despite almost a decade passing, he is still fighting the university for money he thinks he's owed.

Leach believes Texas Tech owes him more than $2 million and took his case to the Texas capitol and to court. State law says state institutions, such as a state universities, are protected from lawsuits by a legal concept called sovereign immunity.

During a press conference last week, Coach Leach said they are outright crooks at Texas Tech. He revealed that he hired a former investigative reporter, Wayne Dolcefino, to bring the obscure details of his case to light.

"This is just the beginning of our investigation and we will stay here until Texas Tech does the right thing. Pay Mike Leach. We have a website now. Pay Mike Leach. We have a Facebook now. Pay Mike Leach," said Dolcefino.

Leach is in his sixth season coaching at Washington State University currently holding an 8-2 record but does not plan to give up on his fight with Texas Tech anytime soon.

