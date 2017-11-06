State Senator Kel Seliger hosting town hall meeting Thurs. in An - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

State Senator Kel Seliger hosting town hall meeting Thurs. in Andrews

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
Connect
State Senator Kel Seliger (Source: Facebook) State Senator Kel Seliger (Source: Facebook)
ANDREWS, TX (KWES) -

State Senator Kel Seliger will be hosting a town hall meeting on Thursday in Andrews.

The meeting will be held at the Andrews Business and Technology Center on Nov. 9 from 2:45 p.m. until 3:45 p.m.

The public is welcome to attend the event.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly