Odessa police release newest outstanding warrants list

The Odessa Police Department has released their newest outstanding warrants list for this week.

The list features fugitives with multiple outstanding warrants with the municipal court.

Topping this week's list is Jesse Jesus-Lopez Espinoza, 42, with 21 outstanding warrants.

Following behind him is Ruddy Sanchez, 23, with 18 outstanding warrants.

Rounding out the list are Luis M. Flores, 27, with 10 outstanding warrants and Joseph Cleaver, 34, with 7 outstanding warrants.

If you know where any of these fugitives are, contact Odessa Crime Stoppers at (432) 333-TIPS.

