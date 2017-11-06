El Paso man killed in Reeves Co. crash, 2 others seriously injured

An El Paso man is dead and two others are recovering following a crash last week.

The crash happened on U.S. Highway 285, about 7 miles south of Orla.

DPS Troopers tell us a 2004 Jeep Liberty was traveling south on U.S. Highway 285, drifted off the road, lost control, overcorrected and collided with a 1988 GMC Sierra pickup traveling north on the highway.

The driver of the GMC Sierra, Osvaldo Valenzuela, 23, of El Paso, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Jeep Liberty, Hector S. Orona, 23, of Pecos, along with a passenger in the GMC Sierra, Eduardo Cervantes, Jr., 20, of El Paso, were both taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

There's no word yet on their conditions at this time.

