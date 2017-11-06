Motorcyclist seriously injured in Odessa crash

UPDATE: A motorcyclist is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries following a crash in Odessa on Monday afternoon.

The crash happened at the intersection of 7th St. and Hancock Ave. around 1 p.m.

Authorities said an white SUV failed to yield the right of way and ran the stop sign at the intersection, causing the motorcyclist to crash into the SUV.

The driver of the motorcycle, Willie McGee, 57, of Odessa, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the SUV, Andrew Marshall, 23, of Odessa was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A passenger in the SUV wasn't injured.

At this time, police said no arrests have been made.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

