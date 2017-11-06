Salon raising money for friend diagnosed with cancer

After noticing her arm and hand were unusually swollen last month, Frankie Worsham went to the doctor for a check-up. After tests were done, results came back declaring she had breast cancer.

“Why me? I never would have thought something like this would happen. I would have assumed I could possibly contract heart problems, or diabetes, but not breast cancer,” said Worsham.

Currently, Worsham works two jobs just to make ends meet, and the thought of additional medical bills was overwhelming. So, she called one of her co-workers to tell her about her recent diagnosis.

“I was devastated when I got the news, and I immediately thought our salon needed to do something to help pick Frankie up so she would not have to work two jobs anymore,” said Irma Primeaux.

Capelli salon in Odessa put together a shampoo and hair cutting fundraiser to help Frankie raise money to pay for all of her upcoming medical expenses.

“Every little bit of money will help he and we don’t want to see her struggle anymore. I’ve known her for over 20 years and she has always struggled, but she never would let us know she was struggling. Frankie is known to always wear a smile and not complain,” said Kay Abinante.

With all of the love and support Worsham is receiving, she says it encourages her to push and fight against the illness.

“I am very thankful that all of my friends are taking time out of their day to help out,” said Worsham. “I am very blessed, God is good.”

Capelli Salon’s owner says they will be holding another fundraiser on December 3, 2017, to add onto what they raised today.

If you would like to help out, you can do so by calling Dee Howell at (432) 614-9490.

