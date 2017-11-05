Odessa Grandview Lion's Club hosts Dinner in the Dark

Trump denounced North Korea as "a threat to the civilized world," and exhorted dictator Kim Jong Un to cease weapons testing like the missiles he has fired over Japanese territory in recent weeks.
The House tax-writing committee is kicking off debate on a 429-page GOP tax overhaul plan in hopes of having it ready for a vote by the full House next week.
Among the 26 people killed in an attack at a small South Texas church were tight-knit neighbors and family members, ranging in age from 5 to 72 years old.
Capelli salon in Odessa, put together a shampoo and hair cutting fundraiser to help woman raise money to pay for all of her upcoming medical expenses after being diagnosed with cancer.
Next week will be the 242nd birthday for the United States Marine Corps. The Man Cave Museum in Odessa held their fifth annual car show on Saturday to celebrate.
