Odessa Grandview Lion's Club hosts Dinner in the Dark

They're seeing what it's like to be blind. The Odessa Grandview Lion's Club hosted Dinner in the Dark on Saturday.

This is when guests are blindfolded while they eat dinner.

"It's for people to recognize and know about blindness," said Joel Reyes. "What a blind person goes through, what they miss, what they got to do to survive."

The club says our sight is something we take for granted, which is why they're raising awareness and funds for those living with blindness.

"Blind people are like most handicapped people, we're ignored," said Wayne Oxedine, who has been blind for 9 years. "I'm not sick in any way. I just can't see. I'm just a person. It's hard to find work for a blind person. I miss work more than I miss anything else."

