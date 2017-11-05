Midland County Republican Women is the largest chapter in Texas

Several members of Midland County Republican Women served as delegates to the Texas Federation of Republican Women’s Biennial Convention in Dallas, Texas in October.

The Midland County Republican Women won the membership challenge for a Super Jumbo Club. They're the largest chapter in the State of Texas and the second largest in the nation. They currently have 507 members and 625 associates, beating California and Arizona.

Their members were also recognized at the convention. Juandelle Lacy Roberts received a Legacy Leadership Award for her 60 consecutive years of service to the Republican Party. She also currently serves as Texas Federation of Republican Women’s Deputy President for Region 8.

Midland County Republican Women Chaplain Rhonda Lacy was elected to serve another term as an executive officer for the Texas Federation of Republican Women. She'll continue to serve as Vice President of Statewide Membership for the 10,000-member organization.

Linda Hagler, a former Midland County Republican Women member and now associate member, was elected as TFRW VP of Programs.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.