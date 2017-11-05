The Odessa Shakespeare Festival is back in November

To be or not to be, that is the question. The Odessa Shakespeare Festival is back this month.

The festival brings in professional actors from Kilgore, Texas where they'll perform at the Odessa Globe Theater from November 14th to the 18th.

The Taming of the Shrew and Shakespeare's Greatest Hits have tickets that are on sale right now. Tickets are $10 for each show but you can watch all performances for $15. Students and teachers pay $5.

You can buy the tickets online here.

