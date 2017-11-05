The Man Cave Museum in Odessa celebrates 242nd Marine Corps' birthday

Next week will be the 242nd birthday for the United States Marine Corps.

The Man Cave Museum in Odessa held their fifth annual car show on Saturday to celebrate. They usually do this on the Saturday before November 10, which is the date the Marine Corps was formed. They said it's a way to bring veterans and families together on a special day.

"The Marine Corps birthday, when you're active duty, this is the one day we celebrate," said Lynn Reese, a retired Marine. "Overall, it's just the founding of the Marine Corps and we feel it's important we observe this date."

The Man Cave Museum has been in Odessa for about 11 years. It's located on 1525 E 7th Street.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.