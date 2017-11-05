The Arts Council of Midland hosts artist community market

Many local artists came together to display their art in Midland on Saturday.

The Arts Council of Midland celebrated their ninth annual artist community market. Visitors could purchase artwork from photography, painting to jewelry and glass work. The Arts Council of Midland said it's an opportunity for the community to share a common interest together.

"The great thing about bringing artists together is they also get to interact and see how they work," said The Arts Council of Midland Executive Director Danny Holeva. "It's important because it allows the public to see all kinds of different artists and how they work, but it's a form of making. It's a creative process. it gives them the ability to share their passion."

The Arts Council of Midland is looking for anyone interested in participating in their future events. You can contact them by visiting clicking here.

