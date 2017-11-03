Game Time - Week 10 final scoreboard

Week 10 of high school football is in the books!

Click here for final scores from all across West Texas!

If you have a score to report, you can call the NewsWest 9 newsroom at (432) 567-9991, tweet it to us using #nw9gametime or by signing up to become a guest scorer. If you're interested in becoming a guest scorer with us, click here for additional information.

Be sure to check out the NewsWest 9 Game Time page by clicking here for all the highlights from Friday night's games!

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.