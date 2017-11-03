Midland students plant trees to help keep Midland beautiful

Some Midland students are helping keep Midland beautiful.



Santa Rita Elementary celebrated Arbor Day Friday morning by planting a trees at Santa Rita Park.



The students have been learning all about trees and how to care for them.



Then they were able to get their hands dirty and help plant the 20 trees in the park.



It's part of a program put on by Keep Midland Beautiful Treekeepers.



"We're wanting to beautify our parks, our neighborhood parks. What better way to get students involved in doing that? They really take pride and ownership in the trees. They can see them grow as they grow," said Amanda Byrom, Executive Director of Keep Midland Beautiful.



Arbor Day is an annual observance that celebrates the role of trees in our lives and promotes tree planting and care.



