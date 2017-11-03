Station 9 firefighters enjoying new weight room thanks to donati - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Station 9 firefighters enjoying new weight room thanks to donation

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
MIDLAND, TX (KWES) -

The Midland firefighters at Station 9 now have a new weight room thanks to a local oil and gas company.

The crew thanked Fasken Oil and Ranch Company who donated money in order for a new weight room to be built.

Before the firefighters were having to work out in the engine bay and the living room areas.

We're told the firefighters are enjoying it.

