18 children legally adopted in Ector Co.

18 children were legally adopted into their forever homes in celebration of National Adoption Day in Ector County.



12 families celebrated by gathering at Crossroads Fellowship Church in Odessa where judges presided over their cases and approved the children into their forever homes.



In celebration of National Adoption Month, Ector County, Midland County, Howard County and Tom Green County are hosting an adoption day party in November to give these families a fun way to celebrate together.



"So National Adoption Month is really unusual because most of the time, children and families, when adoptions occur, they go into a courtroom and a more sterile and legal setting. However, on a National Adoption Day, they come into a neutral setting, like today here at Crossroads, and it's a very exciting event with multiple families adopt all at the same time," said Jaylnn Hogan, Executive Director at High Sky Children's Ranch.



The Odessa College Jazz Band, U.T.P.B. football players, and cheerleaders came out to give testimony and cheers to the families and friends who gathered to celebrate.



Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.