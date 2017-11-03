Wild horses, burro adoption event being held in Odessa on Sat.

If you've ever wanted to get back to the wild west, Saturday will be your chance.



The Bureau of Land Management will be at the Ector County Coliseum from 8 a.m. until noon offering wild horses and burros picked up out on the range in the western U.S.



The Bureau of Land Management says there were just too many of them for the land to sustain so they rounded them up and are giving you a chance to take one home.



You won't have to worry about them being too wild.



"All horses on the BLM and Forest Service lands are not actually wild, they're considered feral animals. They originated from domesticated stock. A lot of them were either turned out or escaped especially during the depression era where folks simply couldn't afford to feed those animals so they turned them out," said Pat Williams, Wild Horse and Burro Manager.



There's a one-time adoption fee of $125.



Any qualified adopter only needs to fill out the paperwork and can be approved on-site to take one of these animals back to your place.



