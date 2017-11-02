Big Spring Veteran working to create outpost for V.A. patients

Vince Ramirez served in the Gulf War, and when he came back home, he suffered from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder. He ended up homeless for a year and eventually was saved by the grace of his family member.

“My sister came and picked me up from a storage shelter that I was living at. If it was not for the support from my family, I would not have been able to make it out,” said Ramirez.

His family has a list of veterans who have served in the U.S. During his down time, he looked to them for wisdom and enlightenment on how to get back onto his feet.

“I also would self educate, by reading books, and articles on resources that were available for veterans to help me,” said Ramirez.

Overwhelmed with disappointment by all of the new valuable resources he found, he wondered why isn’t this information shared openly for veterans to know about. So, he decided that he was going to become a voice to help veterans know about some tools he found helpful, by opening an outpost for veterans who are waiting for medical assistance at the V.A.

“When vets check into the hospital, instead of waiting in a waiting room for hours, they can come to the outpost where we’ll provide a professional resume’ building, local job posting and a number of resources to help veterans stay connected to helping tools in the community,” said Ramirez.

West Texas Centers are contributing to building the outpost center, and Home Depot has already provided aid as well, but Ramirez says he is still over $100,000 short of the amount needed to complete this project.

Anyone or business is free to donate, and if you don’t have any money to give, Ramirez says a 'I want to help' letter will suffice. For information on how you can contribute, call Amy Vidal at (432) 264-3256.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.