City of Midland teams up with Senior Link to deliver meals to homebound seniors

The City of Midland and Senior Link got a head start.



They delivered more than 600 meals to homebound seniors on Wednesday.



The Feast of Sharing community event is this Friday and open to the public.



At the event, H-E-B plans to serve a complete thanksgiving dinner to more than 7,500 people.



If you want to enjoy the meal, you'll need to show up to the Midland County Horseshoe Pavilion between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.



The Feast of Sharing is dinner and a show with live music and entertainment for the whole family.



"We're pleased that more and more Midlanders are coming out to the dinner. It's an amazing time just to get together with the community over the dinner table, enjoy music, food, festivities, activities for the kids and get to know your neighbor a little bit and for H-E-B to give back to the community," said Julie Bedingfield with H-E-B.



Some of our NewsWest 9 and Telemundo 20 teams will be there to help out.



