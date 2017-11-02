Traffic Alert: 18-Wheeler accident reported at I-20, Highway 158 - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Traffic Alert: 18-Wheeler accident reported at I-20, Highway 158 overpass

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
Midland police vehicle (Source: KWES) Midland police vehicle (Source: KWES)
MIDLAND, TX (KWES) -

Westbound traffic is backed up on Interstate 20 due to an accident involving an 18-wheeler.

We're told the accident is located on the Highway 158 overpass in Midland.

Midland police are currently on the scene.

No details yet on any injuries.

We'll keep you-up-to-date.

