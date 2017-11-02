Manor Park breaks ground on Village South

Manor Park is getting a new addition making the retirement village even bigger and better.



They're breaking ground on an independent living area that they'll call Village South.



The new homes will be designed with the most popular floor plans on the Sinclair Avenue side of the village.



Residents there can expect a new bistro, art studio and activity space with the added attraction of a putting green.



"We have a long list of discretionary activities that help people be active, come out here and enjoy life, and do fun things and meet good neighbors, and have a lot of fun," said Alan Hale with Manor Park.



The non-profit retirement community will eventually add 18 acres with 75 independent living homes.



