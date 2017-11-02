Early Voting for Nov. election ends on Friday

There's only one day left for early voting.



That means if you want to skip the lines on election day you need to cast your ballot on Friday.



Voters in Midland and Odessa can head over to their county annex to vote and Odessa voters can also go to several schools.



There are two big tickets items on the ballot.

In Odessa, the school district hopes to pass a $291 million dollar bond to improve the school district.



In Midland, the city wants to pass a $100 million bond package to fix roads and update infrastructure.



If you can't make it for early voting this week, Election Day is Tuesday, November 7, 2017.



