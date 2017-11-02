Midland Chick-fil-A officially reopens

The Chick-fil-A in Midland near the intersection of Loop 250 and Midland Drive was officially reopened on Thursday morning.



The first 100 adults in line got free Chick-fil-A for a year.



This location was originally opened in 1995 and has served millions of guests in two decades.



Now after the remodel, they have an two story indoor children's playground, free wi-fi and Chick-fil-A One Mobile App parking space.



Another fun fact about Chick-fil-A, the first Chick-fil-A location opened in Midland was inside the Midland Park Mall in 1980.

