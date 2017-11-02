Midland Chick-fil-A officially reopens - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Midland Chick-fil-A officially reopens

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: Chick-fil-A Midland Drive/Facebook) (Source: Chick-fil-A Midland Drive/Facebook)
MIDLAND, TX (KWES) -

The Chick-fil-A in Midland near the intersection of Loop 250 and Midland Drive was officially reopened on Thursday morning.

The first 100 adults in line got free Chick-fil-A for a year.

This location was originally opened in 1995 and has served millions of guests in two decades.

Now after the remodel, they have an two story indoor children's playground, free wi-fi and Chick-fil-A One Mobile App parking space.

Another fun fact about Chick-fil-A, the first Chick-fil-A location opened in Midland was inside the Midland Park Mall in 1980.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly