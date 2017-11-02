Safety Solutions in Midland talks about Kidde fire extinguisher recall

If you have a fire extinguisher at home, you may want to check the label.

Kidde United Technologies issued a government recall on Thursday and it dates back quite a bit and affects more people than you would think.

The recall effects roughly 37 million fire extinguishers that were built from 1971 up until now.

The fire extinguisher themselves are the plastic handles, where you squeeze to release the Air-Pressurized Water which puts out the fire.

Best way to see if you were affected is to visit their website and fill out the form for the recall.

"It's really, really, important with the Christmas holidays coming up that everybody have the correct fire protection in their home," said Blake Osteen, with Safety Solutions LLC.

To learn more, including the recall information, click here.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.