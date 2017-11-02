UPDATE: Ector County I.S.D. issues statement regarding inappropriate t-shirts worn to school

The Ector County Independent School District has issued a statement regarding some inappropriate shirts that were worn to school this week.

The shirts show a culturally derogatory term towards Odessa High students.

The school district said the t-shirts are not acceptable.

We're told a Permian High School student ordered the t-shirts and passed them out to others.

In all, 8 students were seen by Permian High School administrators with the shirts.

We're told the shirts were confiscated and all students were disciplined.

"It's very difficult to see. It does not represent the quality of our kids or our community," school officials said in a release.

Administrators said anyone seen wearing the shirt, child or adult, to the football game on Friday night will not be admitted.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.