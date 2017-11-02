1-year-old left on recliner with AK-47 in Odessa

Odessa police have arrested a man charged with four counts of endangering a child.



On Nov. 1, police were called out to the 8600 block of Duke St. for a gunshot victim.

Police found a 32-year-old female and her husband, Nolyn McMaryion, 33.



According to the report, police found an AK-47 on the back of a recliner.

A one-year-old girl was placed on the recliner near the rifle.

At some point, police said, the rifle was accidentally discharged.



The round went through the wall and through the woman's leg.



She was taken to Medical Center Hospital with serious bodily injury.



Police say they saw cockroaches in all the rooms as well as dog and cat feces on the furniture and floors.



Officers couldn't walk through the residence without stepping on trash.



Police say the fridge was filled with spoiled food and dirty dishes were piled on the counters.



After getting a search warrant, police located 12 rifles, a pistol and cocaine.



Officers say they found three more kids ages seven to 10 in the backyard.



McMaryion was arrested.



Child Protective Services was called and the children were released to a family.

