Restaurant Report: Several restaurants with low scores

The week of October 9 through October 13 proved to be a very busy week for health inspectors in the Permian Basin. There were several places in Midland and Odessa who made our low performer list.



Osaka Japanese Steakhouse at 1207 Tradewinds Blvd. in Midland was cited for the following:



- Open employee drinks

- Some food not dated or labeled

- Uncovered container of soy sauce in cooler

- Uncovered container of diced onions in cooler

- Uncovered fish in cooler

- Box of spring rolls on floor in freezer

- Ice scoop stored on top of ice machine

- Uncovered fries, cheese sticks found

- Hand wash sink used for draining pasta noodles

- Dirty cutting boards/knives in bar area

- No thermometer in reach-in cooler



This resulted in the health inspector deducting 25 points from Osaka.



Pho Street at 503 E. I-20 Frontage Rd. Ste. 130 in Midland was cited for the following:



- Food containers not dated or labeled

- Uncovered gelato ice cream in freezer

- Uncovered egg rolls in freezer

- Scoops found in flour, sugar and rice bins

- No paper towels at several sinks, men’s restroom

- No thermometers in reach-in cooler, freezer



This resulted in the health inspector deducting 21 points from Pho Street.



Sidekicks and Legends at 10 Desta Dr. Ste. 105 CC in Midland was cited for the following:



- Food containers not dated or labeled

- Open container of cake found in freezer

- Scoop found in flour bin

- Scoop found inside sugar container

- Reach-in cooler not cool enough

- No thermometer for reach-in freezer

- Slicing machines were dirty

- Surfaces/toasters were dirty

- All coolers and freezers need cleaning and sanitizing



This resulted in the health inspector deducting 21 points from Sidekicks and Legends.



Mi Tierra Meat Market at 500 W. University Blvd. in Odessa was cited for the following:



- Flies found inside

- Vent hood filters not in place during cooking

- Some foods uncovered in cooler

- Current health permit not displayed

- Not all employees had food handler cards

- Items need to be removed from hand sink

- Raw meat found sitting out at room temperature



This resulted in the health inspector deducting 16 points from Mi Tierra Meat Market.



Road Ranger Truck Stop at 10490 W. Interstate 20 in Odessa was cited for the following:



- No sanitizer at some sinks

- Flour container not labeled

- Packaged sandwich found out of date

- Some hot holds not warm enough

- Some cold holds not cool enough

- Food prep area floors dirty

- Employees eating in non-designated areas

- Some sandwiches/cheese not date marked



This resulted in the health inspector deducting 16 points from Road Ranger Truck Stop.



As we mentioned, there were several places in Odessa that did have perfect scores. Here’s a look at Odessa’s top performers:



- La Bodega Restaurant (1024 E. 7th St.)

- Pop N Pitas (4555 E. University Blvd. E-2)

- Gerardo’s Mexican Restaurant (1001 Golder Ave.)

- Archie’s Place (1021 Adams Ave.)

- Blooming Rose Bakery (2518 N. Jackson Ave.)

- Adamaris Café (6210 Andrews Hwy.)

- Tumbleweeds (1007 Adams Ave.)

- Refreskeria Don Clamato (1000 S. Crane Ave.)

- Curb Side Bistro (3816 Andrews Hwy.)

- Sonic Drive-In (2636 JBS Pkwy.)

- Subway (4812 E. University Blvd.)

- Whitehouse Meat Market (7270 E. Hwy. 191 #210)



There were no top performers in Midland for this particular week.



