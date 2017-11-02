Midland native Michael Dutchover returns home undefeated

Midland native Michael Dutchover is back where it all began after months on the road. He's been training in Sante Fe Springs, California, and found success in his recent fights.

He's off to an impressive 7 and 0 start, after just a little more than a year as a pro. His last win was in New York on an HBO Boxing After Dark event.

“I wouldn't say it was one of my biggest fights, but it was just another stepping stone in my career. So, I'm on to the next stepping stone. I’ll just keep climbing the ranks,” said Dutchover.

Dutchover is fighting his way to a world championship title. If he does, he'd be the first boxing champion from Midland. If you ask him it's not a matter of if he can win the belt, it's a matter of when.

“I've sparred with the Oscar Valdez and Jesse Magdaleno. They're world champions right now and that's all it is, just getting experience,” said Dutchover.

For Dutchover, spending months away from home at a time is part of this process.

At just 19, he knows the work he puts in right now is necessary to live his dream, but he loves to come back to the Basin.

“Everybody in Midland shows great support. When I'm out running in the streets, people will start honking and yell go team Dutchover. I love that feeling. I love it when I come back here,” said Dutchover.

He also loves spending time at the Midtown Soldiers Boxing Club.

“Whenever I come back, I train here at this gym and the kids look up to me and I give them good motivation. I let them know that you can make it, you can make it,” said Dutchover.

Dutchover will continue to provide motivation for the next few months, as he'll be working out in Midland throughout the holidays. He says his next fight will likely be after the new year.



