Midland High School fighting for a playoff spot

A military judge began deliberating Thursday after hearing closing arguments by defense attorneys, who asked for no prison time, and prosecutors who are seeking 14 years behind bars.
Some Midland students are helping keep Midland beautiful. Santa Rita Elementary celebrated Arbor Day Friday morning by planting a trees at Santa Rita Park.
The Midland firefighters at Station 9 now have a new weight room thanks to a local oil and gas company. The crew thanked Fasken Oil and Ranch Company who donated money in order for a new weight room to be built.
18 children were legally adopted into their forever homes in celebration of National Adoption Day in Ector County. 12 families celebrated by gathering at Crossroads Fellowship Church in Odessa where judges presided over their cases and approved the children into their forever homes.
The U.S. is approaching two decades since there's been any substantial improvement in the rate of gun deaths.
