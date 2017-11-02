Midland High School fighting for a playoff spot

After a big win last Friday over Tascosa High School, Midland High's playoff hopes are still alive. The Bulldogs need to win their final two games to earn a playoff spot in District 2-6A.

On Friday night, they play the number one ranked team in the district for their final home game of 2017. Bulldog's Head Coach Tim Anuszkiewicz explained the importance of heading into the final two weeks.

"We're going to approach every game like it's our last game and that it's going to get us into the playoffs. I think our kids have done that. If you look at the district play, there's not very many times where I felt our kids didn't play hard. Their goal is to go out and play hard and give themselves a chance and I think we've done that in nearly every game in district. Our mindset right now is to be a playoff football team and to win every game the rest of the way out," said Anusziewicz.

For the seniors on the team, this is their last game, they'll play under the lights on their home turf.

"It breaks me. It breaks my heart knowing that that's probably my last time playing on that field, but it's also an honor. It's our last home game. We're going against a tough team that's number one in our district so they haven't lost a game. It would be great to finish off that night and hand them that loss in our final night there and we go home with a win," said Midland High Senior, Marcus Sanchez.

The Bulldogs had ups and downs all season, but with more hard work and practice, they believe they can earn a spot in the playoffs.

"We've came a long way this season and I think we are where we need to be right now. I think we're a good team and I think we have what it takes," said Sanchez.

The Bulldogs will try and keep the momentum going from last week into Friday night's game at Grande Communications Stadium. If you're planning to head out to the game, make sure to where gold because Midland High is having a "gold out."

