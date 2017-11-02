UPDATE: Police situation resolved in Andrews

UPDATE: The Andrews Police Department stated that officers responded to a crisis situation in the 400 block of NE 1st St.

We're told that Andrews Middle School was placed on lockdown during the incident.

We're told the situation has been resolved at this time.

No other details have been released.

A situation has been reported by Andrews residents near an RV Park.

In pictures we've received, we can see several police units on the street.

NewsWest 9 has reached out to Andrews Police Department, but they were unable to confirm any information.

We have a crew on the way and will update this story as it develops.

