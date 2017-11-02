What is Dia De Los Muertos?

Dia De los Muertos, or Day of the Dead in English, for more than 3,000 years in Central America and South America. The holiday is a celebration of life, remembering and honoring loved ones that have passed on.

The ritual is a 3-day event that starts on Halloween and ends on Nov.2. The holiday coincides with All Saint's Day and All Soul's Day, which stem from Catholic roots.

The sugar skulls and "La Calavera Catrina", which translates to "elegant skull," might have a scary look, but there is no darkness to it.

"When they started doing the skulls, and the, "Catrina" which is the skull all dressed up its just showing a different type of portraying their love...it's not anything paganistic," said Charlene Romero Mcbride of the Hispanic Cultural Center of Midland.

Families often go to grave sites to pay respect.

"Altars to going to their grave sites, and placing food or placing something that individual loved and cared for just basically reminding themselves that they live through them," said Charlene Romero Mcbride of the Hispanic Cultural Center of Midland.

The Hispanic Cultural Center of Midland and the Midland County libraries have teamed up for an exciting event, "Duedes, Animas y Calaveras, Goblins, Souls and Skulls."

It's great for the family, goblins and skulls as decorations on trees. There will also be altars on display honoring the souls of the dead.

DATE: Saturday, November 4th, 2017

Time: 4:30 pm to 6:00 pm

Where: Downtown Library

301 West Missouri Avenue

Midland, TX 79701

Phone: 432-688-4320

