ECSO to host active shooter situation course next week

Are you interested in learning what to do if you are ever caught in an active shooter situation?

We’re told the Ector County Sheriff’s Office will host a course on the strategies, guidance and a proven plan for surviving an active shooter attack.



According to the Ector County Sheriff’s Office, the course will take place next Tuesday and anyone can attend, but there will be some parts of the presentation you may find uncomfortable.



For example, we’re told 9-1-1 calls made during the Columbine High School shooting in 1999 will be used in the lesson.

