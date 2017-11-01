Over 20 Dairy Queen locations set to close soon

Vasari LLC who owns 70 Dairy Queen stores filed for bankruptcy.

Vasari claims the decline of the oil business and Hurricane Harvey negative impact is a major reason for the filing.

The company filed for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy listing a category of debt between $10 and $50 million dollars.

This form of bankruptcy allows for debts to be organized.

We’re told 29 stores will close with a location in Hobbs making that list.

