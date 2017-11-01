Several Midland junior high coaches team up to give players additional playing time

Goddard Junior High has such a large football program that it makes it hard to give every kid an equal amount of playing time.

In fact, they have 146 kids in their 7th grade football program. Coach Ryan Hritz and the rest of the coaching staff are always looking for more ways to give these kids more reps and more playing time.



They were able to schedule an additional game with Trinity under the big lights at Grande Communications Stadium.



Coach Hritz explained what this game means to his team.

“At the end of the day, we want to keep these kids involved. They've made the commitment to come out here and do work. They've passed their classes and they're out there being leaders. If they're doing all that, then we have to figure out ways to get them doing what they want to do and that's getting out on the field. That's really what this is all about. Have fun, coach them up,” said Hritz.

This was a unique game for both teams not only playing in a big stadium but because public and private schools rarely play each other.

