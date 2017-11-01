Midland Chamber hosts 'State of the Economy' luncheon

The Permian Basin's economy faces some challenges with its workforce.



That's just one of the things discussed at the "State of Economy" luncheon in Midland.



It's put on by the Midland Chamber.



It brings business and local leaders together to talk about everything from opportunities and challenges our economy faces.



One problem brought up was the workforce.



Officials said some of the challenges include lack of basic education, lack of basic skills, a weak work ethic, higher turnover and fewer workers passing drug screening tests.



Everyone talked about how Midland, Odessa and the surrounding areas can help each other out to make the basin's economy better and how to close those gaps.



"Permian Basin is one economic area. There's so many commonalities in west Texas. There's absolutely no reasons we can't see ourselves as the greater Permian Basin. Not Midland. Not Odessa. I think combining the strengths, the power of population; the number of the people is very critical," said Susan Spratlen, Chairperson with the Midland Chamber of Commerce.



The group also talked about economic opportunities, and projections for the future of our economy.

