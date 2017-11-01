Midland Orthodontist offering money for extra candy while helping troops overseas

If you went trick or treating and have too much candy, a Midland orthodontist's office is offering you a way to get rid of it and help out some troops overseas.



All you have to is take in your candy to Compton and Boren Orthodontics in Midland.



Office staff will weigh it and you'll get $2 for every pound you bring in.



The best part is the candy will be sent overseas to active military through a project called "Operation Gratitude."



The staff says it has many benefits.



"The benefit of that is, it teaches our kids the value of giving back to others, our first responders and troops. Also, it gives the troops a sense of connection back home, so it's kind of a win-win for both," said Dr. Beau Boren, with Compton and Boren Orthodontics.

Along with the candy, Doctor Boren and other clinics are donating items like toothbrushes, toothpaste, mouthwash and other supplies to send to the troops overseas.



