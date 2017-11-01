Red Raider basketball team playing charity exhibition game this weekend in Midland

The Red Raider basketball team is coming to town this weekend and it's all for Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.



The Texas Tech men's basketball team will be playing a charity exhibition game against New Mexico State on Sunday at the Chap Center on the campus of Midland College.



Seating will be general admission.



Tickets are $10 and can be bought in advance online.



You can also get them at the Chap Center box office before the game.



The money raised will go to the Greater Houston Community Foundation.



