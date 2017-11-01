Odessa police officers allowed to grow out facial hair for a good cause

Things are about to get a little hairy at the Odessa Police Department.



This month, several officers in the department will get to grow out their facial hair.



The reason? They're taking part in "Mo-vember," that word is a combination of mustache and November.



The annual nationwide event raises awareness of men's health issues, like prostate cancer, testicular cancer and men's suicide.



The Odessa Police Department doesn't normally allow facial hair.



But for the month of November, officers take part to see who grows out the best beard or goatee.



"Who grows out the best facial hair? I don't know. I know there are some officers participating in it," said Cpl. Steve LeSueur with the Odessa Police Department.



The officers paid $30 to be able to grow out their facial hair.



The money goes to charities and foundations.

