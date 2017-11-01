TxDOT issues traffic alerts for Midland, Ward Co. this week

Heads up, drivers in Midland and Ward Counties can expect traffic delays Thursday and Friday.

According to Odessa TxDOT, crews will conduct bridge inspections Thursday and Friday in Midland County located at Lamesa and Cotton Flat Road.



We’re told drivers can expect lane closures and to slow down.



According to TxDOT, westbound FM 2355 in Ward County will be closed during the day Thursday and Friday between mile makers 206-208 for edge repairs.



Crews said they will conduct repairs in Ward County if weather permits. We’re told for drivers to obey flaggers in the area.

