No injuries reported following 18-wheeler rollover accident in Ector Co.

No injuries were reported following an 18-wheeler rollover accident in Ector County this afternoon.

The rollover happened on I-20, near S. Westcliff Rd.

DPS Troopers tell us that the 18-wheeler rolled as it attempted to enter I-20 from the on-ramp.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area while officials are on the scene.

