No injuries reported following 18-wheeler rollover accident in Ector Co.

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
Photo from the scene. (Source: KWES) Photo from the scene. (Source: KWES)
ECTOR COUNTY, TX (KWES) -

No injuries were reported following an 18-wheeler rollover accident in Ector County this afternoon. 

The rollover happened on I-20, near S. Westcliff Rd.

DPS Troopers tell us that the 18-wheeler rolled as it attempted to enter I-20 from the on-ramp. 

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area while officials are on the scene. 

