No injuries reported following 18-wheeler rollover accident in Ector Co.

The legislation is a longstanding goal for Capitol Hill Republicans who see a once-in-a-generation opportunity to clean up an inefficient, loophole-cluttered tax code.
The legislation is a longstanding goal for Capitol Hill Republicans who see a once-in-a-generation opportunity to clean up an inefficient, loophole-cluttered tax code.
Westbound traffic is backed up on Interstate 20 due to an accident involving an 18-wheeler. We're told the accident is located on the Highway 158 overpass in Midland.
Westbound traffic is backed up on Interstate 20 due to an accident involving an 18-wheeler. We're told the accident is located on the Highway 158 overpass in Midland.
Manor Park is getting a new addition making the retirement village even bigger and better. They're breaking ground on an independent living area that they'll call Village South.
Manor Park is getting a new addition making the retirement village even bigger and better. They're breaking ground on an independent living area that they'll call Village South.
Downtown Midland is aiming to be more walker and biker friendly. The city was given $500,000 in grant money from the Texas Department of Transportation.
Downtown Midland is aiming to be more walker and biker friendly. The city was given $500,000 in grant money from the Texas Department of Transportation.
There's only one day left for early voting. That means if you want to skip the lines on election day you need to cast your ballot on Friday.
There's only one day left for early voting. That means if you want to skip the lines on election day you need to cast your ballot on Friday.